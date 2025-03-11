Speeding Porsche hits two scooters in Chandigarh’s Sector 4, leaves 1 dead

A man was killed and two women were injured after a speeding Porsche ploughed into two scooters near the petrol pump in Sector 4 on Monday evening. The Porsche car that claimed the life of a scooterist near the petrol pump in Sector 4, Chandigarh, on Monday evening. (HT Photo)

According to police officials, the Porsche was coming from the opposite direction when it crashed into two Honda Activa scooters. One scooter was being driven by a man, while the other had two female riders. Such was the impact of the high-speed collision that the man’s leg was severed and he died on the spot, while the two women sustained injuries on legs.

Police said the car’s speed was extremely high, causing it to drag for a distance before crashing into an electric pole, damaging it. Following the accident, police impounded the Porsche and arrested the driver, but did not reveal his details.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash. A case was also being registered at the Sector-3 police station at the time of filing of this report.

Taxi snuffs out biker’s life in Sector 52

In another accident on Sunday evening, a speeding Maruti Swift Dzire claimed a 19-year-old motorcyclist’s life in Sector 52 near D-Park. The victim was identified as Mejimil, a native of Bihar.

According to eyewitness Mohammad Rashid, 37, a resident of Sector 52, the accident took place around 5 pm while he was walking home after an evening stroll at D-Park. Rashid stated that a white Swift Dzire taxi, bearing a Punjab registration number, was speeding along the drain in Sector 52 and suddenly entered the main road without honking or slowing down.

At the same moment, a black Pulsar motorcycle was coming from the direction of the government school in Sector 52. The speeding taxi collided head-on with the motorcycle, causing the rider to be thrown off and lose consciousness upon impact.

As soon as the accident occurred, bystanders, including Rashid, rushed to the spot to help. They stopped a private vehicle and transported both the motorcyclist and the taxi driver to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, for treatment. But despite medical intervention, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The car driver was identified as Jasanpreet Sharma, a resident of Sangrur, Punjab. He was booked under Sections 281, 125 (A) and 106 (1) of BNS.

Biker killed in Mohali hit-and-run

Earlier on Saturday morning, a speeding car left a motorcyclist dead in a hit-and-run accident near the railway underbridge in Sector 82, Mohali. The deceased, Sumit, a resident of Uttarakhand, worked at an IT company in Mohali and lived here on rent.

He was on his way to work on Saturday morning, when the speeding car collided with him and drove off. Passers-by immediately rushed him to the Mohali civil hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Acting on the statement of Sumit’s family, police booked the absconding car driver under relevant sections. SHO Jashanpreet Singh stated that they had kept the body in the mortuary for post-mortem and were actively investigating the case.