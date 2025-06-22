SIT arrests two for evidence tampering in Raghuvanshi murder case

Shillong: Two more people have been arrested from different parts of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly destroying evidence in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. A court in Meghalaya’s Shillong had remanded Sonam and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, to 13 days’ judicial custody on Saturday

The special investigation team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police arrested the leaseholder and a security guard of the Heera Bagh Colony building in Indore—where Raghuvanshi’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, had reportedly been hiding for 10 days after the murder—on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

According to police officials, Sonam had stayed in the flat from May 26 to June 8.

A court in Meghalaya’s Shillong had remanded Sonam and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, to 13 days’ judicial custody on Saturday. The court had sent the three other accused — Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi — to 14 days of judicial custody on Thursday.

“The arrests are significant as we continue to gather more evidence in connection with the destruction and concealment of materials critical to the case,” East Khasi Hills superintendent of police (SP) Vivek Syiem, who is monitoring the investigation, told HT.

Ahirwar, who was posted as the security guard at the building in Indore, was arrested around 2 pm on Sunday from Ashok Nagar district.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Sonam, Raj sent to 13-day judicial custody in Raghuvanshi murder case

James, who is a property dealer, was arrested around 7.30 pm on Saturday at Bhonrasa Toll Gate in Dewas district while trying to flee to Bhopal. “After his apprehension, James led the SIT team to the spot where he had burnt a box believed to belong to Sonam. The charred remains were found at the scene, but no jewellery, laptop, or firearm was recovered. These may have already been taken away,” SP Syiem said.

“Before James, the flat was leased to Vishal, one of the three alleged contract killers. CCTV footage show James removing a bag from the premises in the days following the murder, which prompted the SIT to investigate,” SP Syiem said.

A decomposed body of Raghuvanshi, 29, was recovered from a gorge a week after the couple went missing from a homestay in Meghalaya. He married Sonam on May 11 in Indore and the couple arrived in Sohra (Cherrapunji), Meghalaya, on May 22 for their honeymoon. The next day, May 23, Raja was allegedly lured to the Wei Sawdong viewpoint by Sonam and murdered by the three hired men with machetes. Sonam reportedly fled the scene, only to return after the attack had ended. Raja’s decomposed body was discovered in a gorge near the falls’ parking lot on June 2.

Meghalaya Police said Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly conspired with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, and hired three men to kill her businessman husband during their honeymoon around a fortnight after their wedding.

James and Ahirwar will be produced before a local court in Indore on Monday, where the SIT will seek transit remand to bring them to Shillong for custodial interrogation.