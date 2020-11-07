SIT files charge sheet in Ballabgarh case

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 06:37 IST

The special investigation team (SIT) of Faridabad police on Friday filed a 700-page charge sheet in the murder case of Nikita Tomar, a 20-year-old college student who was shot dead by a stalker outside her college on October 26. Police said the charge sheet, which lists 60 witnesses, was prepared on the basis of technical, forensic and material evidence recovered during the investigation and was submitted to the court in less than two weeks after the murder.

Tomar was shot dead allegedly by Touseef Ahmad, a resident of Kabeer Nagar in Sohna, in the presence of his friend, Rehaan (who goes by one name), a resident of Riwasan in Nuh. A footage of the incident purportedly shows that the two men arrived at the spot in a Hyundai i20 and tried to force Tomar, a Bcom final-year student, into the vehicle as she came out of Aggarwal College after writing an exam, police said.

OP Singh, Faridabad police commissioner, said that they had formed a special investigation team (SIT) on October 27 led by Anil Kumar Yadav , assistant commissioner of police (crime), to probe the murder.

“Ten crime investigation agencies (CIA) were working on this case and submitting reports to me every day. The teams have recovered crucial evidence which are enough to hold suspects guilt and they will be given harsh punishment based on our chargesheet, which was filed in 11 days after the murder,” he said.

Police said that statements of friends, shopkeepers and an auto driver are crucial in the case and the suspect’s close aide has also shared important information which is against the suspect. The man who sold the country-made pistol was also arrested from Nuh on October 28.

The charge sheet has been filed under Sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and several sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Ballabhgarh city police station.

Yadav said that in the charge sheet they have mentioned the motive of murder –Tomar had stopped talking to Touseef after she returned from his house in Nuh in 2018 where her parents had registered a kidnapping case against him.

“An incident of abduction was reported on August 3, 2018, against the suspect, and the victim was recovered from Nuh…after his family members and relatives apologised, the families had an agreement… Touseef was warned against repeating any such incident,” Singh said.

“The brother of the deceased, Naveen Tomar, has told police in a statement that the main accused (Touseef) was known to his sister and had been harassing her; he was forcing her to convert to Islam,” said Yadav.