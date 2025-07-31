SIT probe into Pakistani national, his India partners to be completed by Sept 10: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), inquiring into alleged links between Pakistan national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his partners in India, has been asked to complete the process by September 10. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Cabinet will decide whether the matter should be referred to NIA, CBI or the Union home ministry.(PTI)

Sarna, who has been attacking Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over his wife Elizabeth Colburn's alleged connection with the Pakistan spy agency ISI, said no extension will be allowed for the probe team.

The SIT will submit its report by September 12, and the Cabinet will meet before September 15 to decide on the next step to be taken, the chief minister said at a press conference here.

He said that the Cabinet will decide whether the matter should be referred to NIA, CBI or the Union home ministry.

''Assam SIT has a limited scope and cannot access telephonic connections or interactions beyond two years, but the NIA can trace up to 2011 or even 2010. Within this limited capacity, our team has done a very good job, but ultimately it is related to citizenship and OIC. Finally, it is the Union Ministry of Home Affairs that has to take over the investigation,'' Sarma said.

He had earlier said that there was a process to complete the statutory provisions to authenticate the data which requires time, and by September 10 it will be made public.

Sarma had alleged that Gogoi's wife had "good relations" with the Pakistan Army and even the MP had visited Pakistan "in personal capacity and not official capacity" and stayed there for 15 days.

The CM claimed that Colburn had travelled 19 times between India and Pakistan, and Pakistan Army officials had accompanied her in the neighbouring country.

"We have evidence that he (Gogoi) had gone through the Wagah-Attari border," he had said.

Continuing his tirade against the deputy leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Sarma on Thursday said the people of Assam were ''ashamed of his (Gogoi's) recent speech in Lok Sabha where he commented on the Indian army''.

''He went to the extent of asking why the missile was targeted from a distance and not from a close range. He is such a big scientist that instead of congratulating the Indian Air Force for using such highly modern technology, he questioned our armed forces,'' Sarma said.

Gogoi's speech in the Lok Sabha has proved that he never loved his country, the CM said.

"His children and wife are foreign citizens. I can say clearly that in the near future, he will also change his citizenship. When three members of his family are not Indians, he remains an Indian temporarily,'' he added.

It is for this reason that he always ''talks against the country in the Parliament. His constituency comprises Jorhat and Sibsagar, and both the districts have played a significant role in the country's independence struggle and the MP of such an area is now the hero of Pakistan. This is a matter of shame for us,'' he alleged.

Sarma further claimed that all his speeches in Parliament from 2014 have been made to help Pakistan, so ''obviously he will be a hero in that country and not in India''.

Gogoi had earlier claimed that the allegations are like a C-grade Bollywood film with the release date set for September 10, and it is going to flop totally as the people of Assam understand everything.

He had said that if, according to the CM's allegation, he or his wife had done anything wrong, what the central investigation agencies were doing when the BJP was in power at the centre for the last 11 years.