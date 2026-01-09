Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) secretary S Jayasree was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday in connection with the probe into the misappropriation of gold assets at the Sabarimala temple, an official said. SIT questions former TDB secy in Sabarimala gold theft case

Sreedevi was at the helm of the TDB as the secretary in 2019 when the gold sheets covering the ‘dwarapalaka’ (guardian) idols at the temple were first handed over for ‘renovation’ to key accused Unnikrishnan Potty, said the official, adding that the order directing the handover of the gold plates to Potty was signed by her at the time.

She is the fourth accused in the case.She was accompanied by her family members as she arrived for questioning at the SIT office. She had been granted interim protection from arrest by the Supreme Court in December 2025 citing her health conditions. She is undergoing treatment for a kidney-related ailment.

Jayasree has claimed that she issued the order only on the directions of the TDB and that she did not take any independent decision.

Jayasree served as the TDB secretary from July, 2017 to Dec 2019 and subsequently as Thiruvabharana Commissioner until her retirement in May 2020.

The SIT has been given additional time of six weeks by the high court to probe the two cases filed in connection with the gold theft. So far, 10 persons have been arrested