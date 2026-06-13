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SIT to collect more samples from Sabarimala artefacts in gold loss probe

SIT to collect more samples from Sabarimala artefacts in gold loss probe

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 11:49 am IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, The SIT, probing the Sabarimala gold loss cases, will soon collect additional samples from temple artefacts for scientific analysis.

SIT to collect more samples from Sabarimala artefacts in gold loss probe

The Special Investigation Team recently approached the Travancore Devaswom Board seeking permission to visit the Sabarimala temple and collect samples from the Prabhamandalam and the upper-side door frame plates.

According to SIT sources, the TDB had granted permission to complete the procedure within two days and a team would soon reach the hill shrine for the purpose.

On June 8, the Kerala High Court granted permission to the SIT to collect the samples.

The SIT informed the court that although samples had earlier been collected from certain artefacts in the Sabarimala Sreekovil, the Prabhamandalam plates and the upper-side door frame plate could not be dismantled due to objections and practical difficulties faced by the skilled workers engaged for the task.

Both were earlier questioned in connection with the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the Sreekovil door frames at Sabarimala when they were taken for replating in 2019.

The SIT recently informed the Kerala High Court that investigations in the two cases registered in connection with the incident had been completed.

As many as 12 people were arrested in the two cases and all of them are currently out on bail.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
travancore devaswom board
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