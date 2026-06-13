Thiruvananthapuram, The SIT, probing the Sabarimala gold loss cases, will soon collect additional samples from temple artefacts for scientific analysis.

SIT to collect more samples from Sabarimala artefacts in gold loss probe

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The Special Investigation Team recently approached the Travancore Devaswom Board seeking permission to visit the Sabarimala temple and collect samples from the Prabhamandalam and the upper-side door frame plates.

According to SIT sources, the TDB had granted permission to complete the procedure within two days and a team would soon reach the hill shrine for the purpose.

On June 8, the Kerala High Court granted permission to the SIT to collect the samples.

The SIT informed the court that although samples had earlier been collected from certain artefacts in the Sabarimala Sreekovil, the Prabhamandalam plates and the upper-side door frame plate could not be dismantled due to objections and practical difficulties faced by the skilled workers engaged for the task.

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{{^usCountry}} It submitted that dismantling the structures and collecting samples with the assistance of experts was necessary to ascertain the actual weight of the artefacts and accurately assess the quantity of gold cladding on them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It submitted that dismantling the structures and collecting samples with the assistance of experts was necessary to ascertain the actual weight of the artefacts and accurately assess the quantity of gold cladding on them. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Accepting the request, the court said it was satisfied that the step was necessary at the present stage of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accepting the request, the court said it was satisfied that the step was necessary at the present stage of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The court directed that the samples be forwarded to a laboratory for analysis so that the truth of the matter could be fully and conclusively ascertained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court directed that the samples be forwarded to a laboratory for analysis so that the truth of the matter could be fully and conclusively ascertained. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the SIT will interrogate former TDB president PS Prasanth and former board member A Aji Kumar next week, sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the SIT will interrogate former TDB president PS Prasanth and former board member A Aji Kumar next week, sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said summons would soon be issued to both of them to collect information regarding the removal of artefacts and their transportation to Chennai for replating without the permission of the Kerala High Court in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said summons would soon be issued to both of them to collect information regarding the removal of artefacts and their transportation to Chennai for replating without the permission of the Kerala High Court in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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Both were earlier questioned in connection with the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the Sreekovil door frames at Sabarimala when they were taken for replating in 2019.

The SIT recently informed the Kerala High Court that investigations in the two cases registered in connection with the incident had been completed.

As many as 12 people were arrested in the two cases and all of them are currently out on bail.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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