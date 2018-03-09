Sitanshu Kar new PIB chief, Frank Noronha to retire in April

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the central government’s publicity wing, will get a new chief from May 1.

Incumbent Frank Noronha, who took over in 2014 after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power, will retire on April 30. Sitanshu Kar will replace him as principal director general of PIB, according to a statement from the information and broadcasting ministry.

Kar was serving as director general, news services division, at All India Radio. Kar, an old PIB hand, has been posted back in the PIB “so as to familiarize himself for taking charge,” the I&B ministry said.

Kar was spokesperson of the defence ministry from 2005 to 2015 and worked with four defence ministers – Pranab Mukherjee, AK Antony, Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parrikar. During his stint in all India radio, Kar stated the social media unit of the broadcaster.

Noronha played a key role during the initial phase of the new government and led PIB’s social media drive.