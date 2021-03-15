Home / India News / Sitharaman introduces Bill in Rajya Sabha to allow 74 pc FDI in insurance sector
india news

Sitharaman introduces Bill in Rajya Sabha to allow 74 pc FDI in insurance sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had gave its nod for amendments in the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(MINT_PRINT)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced a Bill in Rajya Sabha that seek to amend the Insurance Act to pave the way for 74 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had gave its nod for amendments in the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021.

Finance Minister Sitharaman introduced the Bill for amendments in the Insurance Act, 1938.

Currently, the permissible FDI limit in the life and general insurance stands at 49 per cent with ownership and management control with Indian.

Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 had said, "I propose to amend the Insurance Act, 1938 to increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in insurance companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards." 

Under the new structure, the majority of directors on the board and key management persons would be resident Indians, with at least 50 per cent of directors being independent directors, and specified percentage of profits being retained as a general reserve.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

She had also said that for investor protection, an investor charter would be introduced as a right of all financial investors across all financial products.

It was in 2015 when the government hiked the FDI cap in the insurance sector from 26 per cent to 49 per cent.

Increase in FDI will help improve life insurance penetration in the country. Life insurance premium as a percentage of GDP is 3.6 per cent in the country, way below the global average of 7.13 per cent, and in case of general insurance, it is even worse at 0.94 per cent of GDP, as against the world average of 2.88 per cent.

The government has earlier allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment in insurance intermediaries.

Intermediary services include insurance brokers, reinsurance brokers, insurance consultants, corporate agents, third party administrators, surveyors and loss assessors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirmala sitharaman
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP