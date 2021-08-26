Sitharaman to visit Tripura on Friday; to launch projects worth 151 crore

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to visit Tripura on August 27 to launch a slew of projects, officials said on Thursday.

In her two-day visit, Sitharaman would inaugurate 11 projects worth ₹151 crore apart from visiting a Covid -19 vaccination centre at Gandhigram , a few kilometres from Agartala, hold meetings with chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his Cabinet ministers and also with the top administrative officials.

The next day, she will offer prayers at Tripurasundari temple located in Udaipur of Gomati district, 55 kilometres from Agartala. She will also interact with local village council leaders and self-help group members of the district before flying back to Delhi the same day.