SIT to investigate Kerala CSR fund scam case

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 11, 2025 08:08 AM IST

The probe, to be led by an 80-member unit headed by Crime Branch superintendent of police MJ Sojan, will delve into the 34 cases registered across police stations in Kerala

The ongoing probe into the alleged CSR fund scam has been transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police Crime Branch, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday.

The key accused, Ananthu Krishnan (26) who was arrested on January 31. (HT Photo)
The probe, to be led by an 80-member unit headed by Crime Branch superintendent of police MJ Sojan, will delve into the 34 cases registered across police stations in Kerala based on complaints of thousands of people who were cheated after being falsely promised of two-wheelers, laptops and household appliances at half the price, they added.

The circular from the state police chief’s office stated that the decision to hand over the probe to the crime branch was taken due to the “sensitive nature” of the cases.

“The ADGP Crime Branch will get the cases registered in the Crime Branch police station forthwith and entrust the investigation in the cases to a competent officer or team of officers of the State Crime Branch,” the circular from the office of the state police chief, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, said.

The cases that have been transferred to the Crime Branch include 11 FIRs booked each in Idukki and Ernakulam Rural, eight in Alappuzha, three in Kottayam and one in Kannur town. The police chiefs of these units have been directed to hand over the case files immediately.

Over 150 FIRs have been filed in connection with the scam across several districts and these cases too would be handed over to the Crime Branch in due course, said sources.

The key accused, Ananthu Krishnan (26) who was arrested on January 31, was returned by police to judicial custody on Monday, following five days of questioning and evidence collection, said an officer.

On Sunday, police had said that retired HC justice CN Ramachandran Nair and executive director of the Sai Gramam Global Trust KN Ananda Kumar have been booked in Perinthalmanna in connection with the scam. Kumar, the chairman of the National NGO Confederation, to which Krishnan also belongs, is also seen by police as one of the key accused in the case.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
