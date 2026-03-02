PM Modi says situation in West Asia ‘grave concern for us', ensures safety of Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reacted to the escalating US-Iran-Israel conflict and said that the situation in West Asia is a "matter of grave concern for us". Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India supports resolution of all conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. (Screengrab)

Speaking at a joint press conference with Canadian PM Mark Carney, Modi said, "India supports resolution of all conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy." He added, “We will keep working with countries in West Asia to ensure safety of Indians there.” Follow live updates on Iran-US war's impact on India

PM Modi also reiterated India's foreign police stance and said India has always been an advocate for peace amid global tensions. He said, "India's stance has always been clear on tensions across the world. India has consistently advocated for peace and stability, and when two democracies stand together, the call for peace becomes stronger."

A little after midnight on Monday, PM Modi said in a post on X that he had a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation, and that he pressed the need for an "early cessation of hostilities".

Late on Sunday night, he also spoke with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and strongly condemned the Iranian retaliatory attacks on the country.

"Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times," the prime minister said in a post on X.

He also thanked the UAE President for "taking care" of the Indian community living in the United Arab Emirates. PM Modi said that India supports "de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability".

PM Modi had chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the highest decision-making body on security and strategic matters of India, and reviewed the situation in West Asia, discussing the safety of Indians living and stranded in the conflict-hit countries.

CCS members, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, home minister Amit Shah, national security advisor Ajit Doval, were among those present at the meeting.

An official statement said that the CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the recent developments in the West Asia region.

"It (CCS) expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region," the statement said.