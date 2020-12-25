e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sivasankar assisted in gold smuggling, says ED charge sheet

Sivasankar assisted in gold smuggling, says ED charge sheet

The agency said its investigation so far revealed Sivasankar, the fifth accused in the case, indulged in criminal activities and committed scheduled offences. Sivasankar was arrested by the ED on October 28 and is under judicial custody.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 04:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kochi
Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar arrives at Economic Offenses Court to record his statement in the Kerala gold smuggling case, in Kochi, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar arrives at Economic Offenses Court to record his statement in the Kerala gold smuggling case, in Kochi, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.(PTI)
         

Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar “knowingly assisted” other key accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel in Kerala, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the money trail in the racket, alleged in a supplementary charge sheet filed in a special court here on Thursday.

The agency said its investigation so far revealed Sivasankar, the fifth accused in the case, indulged in criminal activities and committed scheduled offences. Sivasankar was arrested by the ED on October 28 and is under judicial custody.

The agency had in October filed an interim charge sheet against three key accused Sarith P S, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair. In the supplementary charge sheet, the ED alleged that Sivasankar had knowingly assisted the three in smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel.

tags
top news
India calls for holding early talks on LAC
India calls for holding early talks on LAC
‘Till lotus blooms’: Suvendu Adhikari says won’t sleep till BJP wins Bengal
‘Till lotus blooms’: Suvendu Adhikari says won’t sleep till BJP wins Bengal
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In