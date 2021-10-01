Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Six arrested for gang rape of 18-year-old student in Telangana

Three people sexually assaulted the woman at a hospital, where renovation work is underway, when she was in “inebriated” state, police said
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Six people were arrested in connection with the gang rape of an 18-year-old student in Nizamabad town, police said on Thursday.

Three people sexually assaulted the woman at a hospital, where renovation work is underway, when she was in “inebriated” state, police said.

After receiving a ‘Dial 100’ call around 1.50 am on Wednesday, a police team rushed to the spot and rescued the woman after finding her in a semiconscious state and got her shifted to a hospital, Nizamabad commissioner of police Kartikeya said.

During inquiry, the woman said she had gone to meet her male acquaintance in Nizamabad on September 28 and both decided to have food and alcohol. Three of his friends also joined them. Later, the four accused took her to the hospital, where two more men joined them.

Taking advantage of her inebriated condition, three of them sexually assaulted her, she said.

Based on the woman’s statement a case was registered under IPC sections and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act and all the six accused were arrested during the course of investigation and produced before a court which sent them to judicial remand, police added.

