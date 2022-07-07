Six days after woman found dead at home, 25-year-old man held

Six days after a woman was found dead at her east Delhi house, the police on Wednesday said they have arrested a man who killed the 22-year-old victim for allegedly refusing a sexual favour.

Officers aware of the case details said the woman was found dead near a staircase in a residential building in east Delhi’s Gandhinagar on July 1. Her family and others suspected that she must have slipped on the stairs and hit her head on the ground, leading to her death, they said.

The matter was reported to the police around 12.38pm. When local police officers reached the spot, they found the victim in a pool of her blood, near a staircase on he second floor of the building. Her body was sent for a post-mortem examination at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, the officers said.

During the preliminary inquiry, the police found that the woman used to live on the ground floor of the building with her husband who worked at a factory and wasn’t present at the time of the incident. Police said that no one, including the woman’s husband, suspected any foul play, and thought it was an accident.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said during the investigation the police checked footage from CCTV cameras around the crime spot. The investigators found movement of some people who lived on rent in the building “suspicious”.

“The police zeroed in on one Maan Singh, 25, who lived in a room next to the stairs. Singh used to work in a readymade garments factory, but was home at the time of the incident,” the DCP said.