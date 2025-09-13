Six dead as truck plows Into Ganesha procession in Karnataka’s Hassan

Bengaluru: Six people were killed and over 20 others injured after a truck lost control and plowed into a crowd of devotees during a Ganesh immersion procession in Karnataka’s Hassan district on Friday evening, said police. According to police, the death toll could be higher as per the preliminary information from the hospitals. (Representational image)

“Six people have died in the accident,” Gorur police sub inspector P. Dhanraj told HT. According to another officer, the death toll could be higher as per the preliminary information from the hospitals.

Police said the truck, travelling from Hassan toward Holenarasipur, swerved abruptly to avoid a motorcyclist, veered off course and rammed into the procession in Mosale Hosahalli village, Holenarasipur taluk.

“Everything happened in a matter of seconds. People were singing and dancing, and suddenly we saw the vehicle coming straight at us,” a villager, who had joined the immersion, told the media.

Five people were killed instantly, while another person succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The injured were rushed to local hospitals, where doctors said at least three remained in critical condition, said police.

Police identified rash driving as the cause. “The driver was speeding, and in the attempt to dodge the biker, lost control of the truck. The injured have been shifted to Hassan district hospital. Police have arrested the lorry driver,” said SI Dhanraj.

Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation.