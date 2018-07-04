Six Indians killed in road accident in Nepal

Six Indians, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed and four others injured when their vehicle fell into the swollen Koshi river in Eastern Nepal’s Sunsari district late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Two of the victims have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, 40, and Gonu Kumar, 7, both resident of Lakshminiya in Bihar’s Supaul district.

The names of four others are yet to be ascertained, they said.

According to Sunsari district police office, the ill fated India-registered vehicle was returning from Bhedetar hill station in the Dhankuta district when its driver lost control over it.

The vehicle fell into the swollen Koshi river on the East-West Highway in the Koshi Rural Municipality of the district, close to the India-Nepal border.

Three passengers died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital in Biratnagar, the police said.

Four injured, including the driver, have been admitted to the hospital in Biratnagar.

The driver has been taken into custody and a probe is on, police said.