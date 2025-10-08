Six injured after blast in parked scooters in Kanpur, probe underway

Six people have been injured after a blast occurred in a parked scooter in the Mishri Bazaar area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. FILE PHOTO: Police personnel conduct a flag march in Kanpur. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Video Grab)

Kanpur Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar said that the incident occurred at around 7:15 pm on Wednesday when the blast took place in two parked scooters in the Mishri Bazaar area of the city. Six people, including a woman, are injured in the blast.

“In the Mishri Bazaar area under the Mulganj police station, two scooters were parked here. The blast took place in a scooter at around 7:15 PM. We have the vehicle no of the two scooters. We have arrived at the spot and the forensic team has also arrived,” Ashutosh Kumar said.

“Six people have been injured, including one woman. The injured are getting treatment and are out of danger. We are investigating the cause behind the incident. The forensic team is investigating,” Kumar added.