Six minors gang rape 11-year-old in Jharkhand

Six minor boys were apprehended and sent to correction home in connection with the gang rape of an 11-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on April 19 at a village under the Tapkara police station’s jurisdiction but it came to light on Saturday after the accused, all in the age group of 10 to 16 years, were apprehended.

The action was taken based on a complaint filed by the survivor on Wednesday, said Khunti superintendent of police Aman Kumar.

“We started the probe soon after the complaint was filed. We have apprehended all the six accused, who are in age group of 10 to 16,” said Kumar. “We produced them before the magistrate, who sent them to a child correction home.”

In her complaint, the girl told the police that she was waylaid by the group after a marriage function in the village. Four of the six accused were known to the survivor, police said.

“We have got the statement of five persons, including the girl, her parents and two friends, recorded before the magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure),” said Kumar.

There were reports that a section of villagers tried to take up the matter at the panchayat level leading to the delay in reporting of the crime, however, the SP said nothing of that sort has been mentioned in the complaint.

“We specifically asked the survivor if there was any pressure on her not to file the complaint, which she denied,” Kumar said. “Her parents said they were worried about the social stigma, but finally decided to lodge the complaint.”