Sixth accused in Mysuru rape case held: Police

According to the police, Vijayakumar (26) was arrested from his relative’s residence in Alathur near Avinashi following a tip-off late on Monday.
By HT Correspondent, Mysuru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 02:07 AM IST
According to the FIR, the accused have been booked under sections 376D (gang-rape) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of Indian Penal Code. (Representative Image/HT File)

According to the police, Vijayakumar (26) was arrested from his relative’s residence in Alathur near Avinashi following a tip-off late on Monday.

The Karnataka Police have already arrested Murugesan, Joseph, Aravind, a 17-year-old boy, and Boopathi for allegedly raping the 22-year-old woman near Mysuru and assaulting her friend on August 24. Police officials said that a search operation has been launched to nab one more accused in the case.

According to the FIR, the accused have been booked under sections 376D (gang-rape) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of Indian Penal Code.

