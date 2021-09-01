Sixth accused in Mysuru rape case held: Police

HT The sixth accused allegedly involved in the gang rape of a medical student in Mysuru has been arrested from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Vijayakumar (26) was arrested from his relative’s residence in Alathur near Avinashi following a tip-off late on Monday.

The Karnataka Police have already arrested Murugesan, Joseph, Aravind, a 17-year-old boy, and Boopathi for allegedly raping the 22-year-old woman near Mysuru and assaulting her friend on August 24. Police officials said that a search operation has been launched to nab one more accused in the case.

According to the FIR, the accused have been booked under sections 376D (gang-rape) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of Indian Penal Code.

