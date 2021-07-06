Home / India News / Six-year-old girl raped, killed by minor in MP: Police
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Six-year-old girl raped, killed by minor in MP: Police

Bhopal/Morena: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a minor boy in Ambha town of Morena district, 440 km north of Bhopal, police said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
By Shiv Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 12:03 AM IST

Bhopal/Morena: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a minor boy in Ambha town of Morena district, 440 km north of Bhopal, police said on Monday.

Police are trying to apprehend the 16-year-old boy, a Class 10 student, said Lalit Shakywar, superintendent of police, Morena.

“On Monday afternoon, the girl’s family filed a complaint with police that she went to purchase bread from a nearby shop and had not returned till afternoon. Police checked CCTV cameras installed near the shop. In one of the footage, the girl was seen going to the house of the accused, where he used to live alone,” the SP added.

“In the CCTV footage, the accused was seen going out on a bicycle. When (the girl’s) family members and police reached the home of the accused, they found it locked. Police called the accused’s grandfather, who lives in a nearby village. The grandfather opened the lock with a duplicate key. The girl was found wrapped in a piece of cloth,” Shakywar said.

A team of forensic experts and doctors confirmed that the girl was raped, the SP added.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area as family members of the girl along with people from their community were staging protests, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.