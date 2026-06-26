She didn’t want to go for Lohagad trek, was convinced by Ketan, his mother: Siya's mom

The mother of murder accused Siya Goyal has claimed that her daughter was reluctant about going to the Lohagad Fort trek with her fiancé Ketan Vishal Agarwal a day before he was allegedly killed, saying their conversation about the plan was part of their chat history.

Police personnel escort accused Siya to the Lonavala Gramin Police Station for questioning in connection with the Ketan Agarwal death case(PTI)

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Pooja Goyal, Siya’s mother, said that on the night before the incident, Siya and Ketan had a video call during which they discussed the trek. She said when Ketan’s mother joined the call, Siya told her that she did not want to go for the trek, but Ketan’s mother encouraged her to accompany him.

“This conversation is there in their chats. Siya had said she did not want to go, but Ketan was trying to convince her otherwise,” Pooja said.

Ketan was allegedly murdered during the trek to Lohagad Fort, with police investigating the role of Siya and her alleged accomplice Chetan Chaudhary in the crime.

'Siya never expressed unhappiness'

Pooja said the family had been preparing for Siya and Ketan’s marriage and denied that her daughter had ever expressed unhappiness about the relationship.

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{{^usCountry}} “The family had so many hopes for Siya and Ketan’s marriage. There was so much affection. Ketan’s family also treated Siya with love and respect. All the functions were going well. They had planned many programmes for her birthday celebrations,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The family had so many hopes for Siya and Ketan’s marriage. There was so much affection. Ketan’s family also treated Siya with love and respect. All the functions were going well. They had planned many programmes for her birthday celebrations,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She added that if there were any differences between the couple, they would have come to the family’s notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that if there were any differences between the couple, they would have come to the family’s notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “If we felt Siya was facing any problem or was unable to talk to Ketan, they would discuss it with us. Siya never expressed any displeasure about this marriage,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If we felt Siya was facing any problem or was unable to talk to Ketan, they would discuss it with us. Siya never expressed any displeasure about this marriage,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pooja also claimed that the family was unaware of any connection between Siya and Chetan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pooja also claimed that the family was unaware of any connection between Siya and Chetan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We did not know anything about Chetan. Since the engagement, she only spoke to Ketan,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We did not know anything about Chetan. Since the engagement, she only spoke to Ketan,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Lohagad Fort murder: Day before death, fiancee met alleged lover, say police

While maintaining that she did not believe her daughter was involved in the crime, Pooja said that anyone found guilty should face strict punishment, including Siya.

“If anyone is at fault in this, they should be given the harshest punishment. Even if it includes my daughter. If my daughter is found guilty, she should be thrown from the same place where Ketan was thrown,” she said.

Pooja also spoke about the scale of wedding preparations, saying the families had planned an elaborate ceremony in Udaipur.

“For the marriage, we had booked Ananta Resort in Udaipur. The cost was around ₹3 crore, and we were prepared to spend around ₹5 crore on the wedding,” she said.

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She reiterated that she will accept the outcome of the investigation.

“I do not believe that she agreed to commit the crime, but if the investigation reveals that she is guilty, then she should be given the harshest punishment,” Pooja said.

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