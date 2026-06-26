...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

She didn’t want to go for Lohagad trek, was convinced by Ketan, his mother: Siya's mom

Ketan Vishal Agarwal was allegedly murdered during the trek to Lohagad Fort, with police investigating the role of Siya and her alleged accomplice.

Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 09:07 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The mother of murder accused Siya Goyal has claimed that her daughter was reluctant about going to the Lohagad Fort trek with her fiancé Ketan Vishal Agarwal a day before he was allegedly killed, saying their conversation about the plan was part of their chat history.

Police personnel escort accused Siya to the Lonavala Gramin Police Station for questioning in connection with the Ketan Agarwal death case(PTI)

Pooja Goyal, Siya’s mother, said that on the night before the incident, Siya and Ketan had a video call during which they discussed the trek. She said when Ketan’s mother joined the call, Siya told her that she did not want to go for the trek, but Ketan’s mother encouraged her to accompany him.

“This conversation is there in their chats. Siya had said she did not want to go, but Ketan was trying to convince her otherwise,” Pooja said.

Ketan was allegedly murdered during the trek to Lohagad Fort, with police investigating the role of Siya and her alleged accomplice Chetan Chaudhary in the crime.

'Siya never expressed unhappiness'

Pooja said the family had been preparing for Siya and Ketan’s marriage and denied that her daughter had ever expressed unhappiness about the relationship.

Also Read: Lohagad Fort murder: Day before death, fiancee met alleged lover, say police

While maintaining that she did not believe her daughter was involved in the crime, Pooja said that anyone found guilty should face strict punishment, including Siya.

“If anyone is at fault in this, they should be given the harshest punishment. Even if it includes my daughter. If my daughter is found guilty, she should be thrown from the same place where Ketan was thrown,” she said.

Pooja also spoke about the scale of wedding preparations, saying the families had planned an elaborate ceremony in Udaipur.

“For the marriage, we had booked Ananta Resort in Udaipur. The cost was around 3 crore, and we were prepared to spend around 5 crore on the wedding,” she said.

She reiterated that she will accept the outcome of the investigation.

“I do not believe that she agreed to commit the crime, but if the investigation reveals that she is guilty, then she should be given the harshest punishment,” Pooja said.

 
pune
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / She didn’t want to go for Lohagad trek, was convinced by Ketan, his mother: Siya's mom
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.