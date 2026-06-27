Siya met Chetan through her brother: A cricket connection in Pune fort murder

The investigation into the death of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has shed new light on how accused Chetan Chaudhary first became part of the Goyal family's circle. According to police, Chetan was introduced to Siya Goyal through her brother, Sahil, after the two struck up a friendship over their shared interest in cricket.

L to R: Accused Siya Goyal, victim Ketan Agarwal, co-accused Chetan Chaudhary(Sourced and linkedin.com/agarwalketan)

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As reported by HT earlier, Police officials probing the Lohagad Fort death case said Sahil, who was questioned for over 10 hours on Friday, told cops he had known about Siya’s relationship with Chetan for several months and had urged her to end it because she was engaged to Ketan.

Ketan, director at a Pune-based real estate firm, died on June 18 after falling from Lohagad Fort. Police are treating the case as a suspected murder. His fiancée Siya and her alleged friend Chetan have been arrested and remain in police custody.

A friendship forged on the cricket field

According to investigators, Siya's brother Sahil and Chetan first became acquainted in 2024 through cricket.

Also Read | Pune murder: How Siya Goyal masked chilling murder plot behind wedding preparations

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{{^usCountry}} “They used to play cricket together, and later Chetan befriended Siya through Sahil,” police sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They used to play cricket together, and later Chetan befriended Siya through Sahil,” police sources said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What began as a sporting connection eventually developed into a friendship that brought Chetan into regular contact with the Goyal family, investigators said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What began as a sporting connection eventually developed into a friendship that brought Chetan into regular contact with the Goyal family, investigators said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During questioning, police sought to establish when Sahil became aware of the relationship and whether other members of the family knew about it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, police sought to establish when Sahil became aware of the relationship and whether other members of the family knew about it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Sahil told us he had learnt about Siya and Chetan’s relationship several months ago. Concerned about its implications, he advised his sister to end the relationship since she was already engaged to Ketan,” police sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sahil told us he had learnt about Siya and Chetan’s relationship several months ago. Concerned about its implications, he advised his sister to end the relationship since she was already engaged to Ketan,” police sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators are now examining whether any family members noticed warning signs before the alleged conspiracy took shape. Relationship continued despite wedding plans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators are now examining whether any family members noticed warning signs before the alleged conspiracy took shape. Relationship continued despite wedding plans {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the investigation, Siya and Chetan allegedly remained close even as preparations for her marriage to Ketan gathered pace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the investigation, Siya and Chetan allegedly remained close even as preparations for her marriage to Ketan gathered pace. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Siya continued to participate actively in wedding arrangements. She frequently visited Ketan’s family, took an interest in planning the ceremony and had even planned a pre-wedding photoshoot in Bali with him.

Also Read | On CCTV: Siya Goyal meets 'lover' Chetan at cafe to discuss fiance Ketan's murder plot

Meanwhile, investigators claim Siya and Chetan remained in constant contact. Between January and June, the two allegedly exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls, spending nearly 238 hours in conversation.

Police sources also said Siya was reportedly reluctant to marry Ketan after learning that he wore a wig because of baldness. Investigators said Ketan had undergone expensive hair treatment, while his family has maintained that the Goyal family had already been informed that he used a small hair patch.

Cafe meeting under probe

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A key focus of the investigation is a meeting that took place a day before Ketan's death.

According to police, Siya met Chetan at a cafe in Pune's Kondhwa area on June 17. The meeting allegedly lasted more than 90 minutes and was captured on CCTV cameras.

Investigators suspect the meeting could be significant to establishing whether any planning took place before Ketan's death.

Police described Chetan, a Kondhwa resident and BBA graduate, as a central figure in the probe and are examining his communications with Siya in the days leading up to the incident.

Families brought to crime scene

Pune Rural Police have so far recorded statements from 10 people, including Neeraj Kumar, an employee at Chetan’s shop.

Investigators have also taken family members of both the accused and the victim to Lohagad Fort as part of efforts to reconstruct the events leading up to Ketan’s death.

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The case has also taken a toll on the families involved. Police sources said Siya’s father is reportedly hospitalised following her arrest. Relatives said he had been deeply involved in wedding preparations, including travel arrangements for around 70 couples expected to attend celebrations in Ahmedabad and Rajasthan.

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