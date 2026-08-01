Skewed July rain explains floods in some states, dry reservoirs in others

But this surplus was made possible by just 18 days of rain

To be sure, the small surplus in July rain was accumulated in just 18 days that recorded a surplus. In total, these 18 days received 209.3 mm rain compared to the LPA of 156.3 mm for those days, a 34% surplus. The other 13 days, all of which recorded a deficit and have a cumulative LPA of 119.6 mm, received just 72.7 mm rain, a 39% deficit. This implies that the rainfall was intense. This can be seen in the departure in different intensities of rain. Light (rain up to 7.5 mm at a place in 24 hours in a day) and moderate (7.6-35.5 mm rain at a place in 24 hours in a day) rain have deficits of 4.9% and 6.2% while all categories of heavy intensity rain (at least 35.6 mm rain at a place in 24 hours in a day) taken together have a surplus of 12%. In other words, July owes its surplus entirely to rain of heavy intensity concentrated in a few days.