Slain Beed sarpanch’s daughter cracks NEET, Ajit Pawar calls her, ‘inspiration for new generation’

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday praised the NEET success of Vaibhavi Deshmukh, daughter of slain Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, calling her achievement “more than just academic,” and an example of courage and determination in the face of tragedy. Ajit Pawar congratulates Vaibhavi Deshmukh, daughter of murdered Beed sarpanch for qualifying NEET examinations(X/@AjitPawarSpeaks)

Santosh Deshmukh was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered on December 9, 2023, in a case that sparked a political storm across Maharashtra. Despite the trauma, Vaibhavi not only passed her Class XII exams but also cleared the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) entrance test for medical admissions.

What Ajit Pawar said

Ajit Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Beed district, shared a post on X, he wrote, “Her journey is about unwavering determination in the face of adversity and is sure an inspiration for the new generation.”

“Vaibhavi's success cannot be measured by marks alone. Despite enduring personal hardships and battling extremely challenging circumstances, she refused to be discouraged or lose focus. Channelling her grief into grit, she persevered with discipline, dedication, and clarity of purpose to pursue and realize her dream of a career in medicine,” Pawar said in his post.

He also noted that Vaibhavi never gave up even after losing her father under such difficult circumstances.

Beed sarpanch murder case

Santosh Deshmukh, a Maratha, was allegedly killed for opposing an extortion racket linked to an energy firm. Valmik Karad, a close associate of Dhananjay Munde—then a minister and member of Ajit Pawar’s NCP—was among those arrested. The accused were charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The incident triggered a political fallout, with Munde stepping down from his post after severe criticism from both the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and allies within the ruling Mahayuti.

The case also reignited caste tensions, as most of the accused were from the Vanjari community.

The murder turned Beed into a flashpoint in the ongoing debate around law and order in Maharashtra, but Vaibhavi’s achievement has now offered a story of hope and resilience emerging from tragedy.

(With PTI inputs)