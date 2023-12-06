Slain Karni Sena chief Gogamedi to be cremated on Thursday; Rajasthan Police SIT to probe killing. Top updates

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, who was shot dead at his residence on Tuesday, will be cremated on Thursday. The mortal remains Gogamedi are being taken from Metro Mass hospital to SMS Hospital, where a post-mortem will be done.Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered at Shyam Nagar police station of Jaipur. The case has been registered under sections 307, 397, 341, 34,3 and 25(6) of IPC. Investigation handed over to SHO Manish Gupta, ANI reported.Earlier in the day, massive protests took place across the state by Rajput organisations over the killing of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. The protesters blocked roads, burnt tyres and blocked a train in Bhilwara to express their angst over the murder of Gogamedi, who was shot dead inside his Jaipur residence on Tuesday.After having the two shooters as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, the Rajasthan Police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN to probe the murder that took place amid regime change in the state after assembly election.ALSO READ: On Karni Sena chief murder accused, new claims: 'Good at studies, brainwashed'Here are the top developments unfolding in the state over the killing of a prominent Rajput leader.1. Sources in the Punjab Police told PTI that it shared inputs with its counterpart in Rajasthan regarding the threat to the life of Gogamedi. In February, the Punjab DGP office had communicated to the Rajasthan Police, stating that notorious gangster Sampat Nehra of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has plans to kill Gogamedi to “incite religiously motivated riots in the state of Rajasthan.”2. The slain Karni Sena chief's wife has demanded that the shutdown be observed in the state on Wednesday too. “Rajasthan bandh has to be observed tomorrow also. I call upon the Rajputs of the entire country to come here in maximum numbers because today Sukhdev Singh has become their (criminals') target, tomorrow any one of us can become their target,” Sheela Shekhawat, Sukhdev Gogamedi's wife, was quoted as saying in a video shared by ANI.ALSO READ: Slain Karni Sena chief came under spotlight by slapping filmmaker Bhansali3. The Karni Sena chief's younger brother has claimed that his late brother had been demanding security from the Rajasthan government, but was not provided. “Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi kept running behind all police officials for 5 years but no one provided him security...Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was a face of 'sarva samaaj' and 'sarva samaaj' will stand in support of him,” Shravan Singh Gogamedi said.

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena supporters shout slogans during a protest against the killing of their leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, in Ajmer,(PTI)

4. Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra spoke to Union home minister Amit Shah over the matter. He also summoned the state chief secretary, home secretary, DGP and Jaipur police commissioner to review the law and order situation in the state.

5. Some leaders of the Rajput community claimed outside the private hospital, where the body of Gogamedi is kept since Tuesday, that the administration has accepted their demands, including a probe by the National Investigation Agency and protection to family and eyewitnesses. They also said now the agitation will end, PTI reported.(With PTI, ANI inputs)

