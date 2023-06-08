Slain UP gangster’s wife approaches apex court

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea by the wife of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, who was shot dead on Lucknow court premises on Wednesday, seeking anticipatory bail in a criminal case lodged against her. Payal Maheshwari, Jeeva’s wife, has also requested for the court’s permission to attend her husband’s funeral without getting arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Sanjeev Maheshwari (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Payal’s lawyer mentioned the matter before a bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal, seeking an urgent hearing of her petition. The lawyer told the bench that Jeeva was shot dead on Wednesday and sought protection from arrest for his wife to attend the last rites.

Appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, its additional advocate general (AAG) Ardhendumauli K Prasad told the bench that the case can be heard on Friday. Prasad further mentioned that the body of the deceased gangster might be taken to Muzaffarnagar, the family’s hometown, while pointing out that Payal is also a gangster named in the gangster chart. Prasad added that Payal has been absconding for some time.

Payal’s lawyer, however, sought a day’s protection to reach her family and participate in the funeral ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, another AAG of the state government, Garima Prashad showed up before the bench to say that the state has no issues with the petitioner attending the funeral and that the state would not take any action against Jeeva’s wife.

The bench said it would take up the matter on Friday to pass appropriate orders.