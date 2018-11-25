Slanderous, says Tamil Nadu minister about seminar on harassment of women in Tamil literature

The St Joseph’s College in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy on Sunday postponed an international seminar titled “harassment of women as recorded in Tamil literature”.

The announcement came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party leader H Raja sought a ban on the event calling it an assault on the Tamil language and Hinduism “by missionaries and urban Naxals.” “It is a war on Tamil language and Hindu religion declared by the Christian St Joseph’s College. Let’s be prepared to face it,” he tweeted.

Raja objected to the event’s invite that referred to women being “subjugated” from the Vedic period. He alleged the event was a conspiracy to denounce and insult classics and Hindu epics to instigate communal tensions.

“A minority community could not be allowed to denigrate the majority community and our Tamil literary works.” Tamil Nadu minister K Pandiarajan responded saying the government would not allow the “slanderous event”.

The college’s principal, Xavier Arockiasamay, insisted the event has been postponed as their institution is busy with relief work in Tamil Nadu’s cyclone-hit districts.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 23:46 IST