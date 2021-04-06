IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Slight dip in new Covid-19 cases in India after crossing 100,000 mark
Representative Image (AP)
Representative Image (AP)
india news

Slight dip in new Covid-19 cases in India after crossing 100,000 mark

96,982 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Tuesday morning. In the same duration, 446 related deaths also took place, the dashboard showed.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:30 AM IST

India reported 96,982 new cases of the coronavirus cases (Covid-19) and 446 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday morning, which have taken the country's tally to past 12.68 million. There were 103,558 cases of the coronavirus disease on Monday morning. The active cases of Covid-19 surged to 788,223, registering a steady increase for the 27th day in a row, the health ministry's dashboard showed at 8am. The number of patients cured of Covid-19 stood at 50,143 and recoveries have risen to 11,732,279, the data showed.

Amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will meet representatives of 11 states and Union territories reporting high Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP