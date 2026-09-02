Smartphone ban at 52 Tamil Nadu temples with a 5-rule and an exception

The chief minister C Jospeh Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government has reportedly banned smartphones inside 52 major temples across the state. The restriction is said to have come into effect on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay led govt has banned smartphones in 52 temples. (PTI)

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Phones without cameras, though, will be allowed inside the premises. Under the new rules, devotees carrying smartphones must deposit them at designated counters at temple entrances and pay a fee of ₹5 per phone, ANI news agency reported, citing the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, which manages the temples.

This follows earlier directions of the Madras high court and comes amid concerns over devotees taking photographs, recording videos, shooting reels and selfies inside temple premises.

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Why Tamil Nadu has banned smartphones in temples

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{{^usCountry}} HR&CE department minister S Ramesh earlier announced in the Assembly that the smartphone restriction would be implemented in major temples from September 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HR&CE department minister S Ramesh earlier announced in the Assembly that the smartphone restriction would be implemented in major temples from September 1. {{/usCountry}}

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On Tuesday, he said the decision was aimed at ensuring a peaceful and serene atmosphere for devotees, ANI reported.

More devotees and visitors were using smartphones to take photos and videos of deities and idols inside temples, according to the HR&CE Department. Some were also taking selfies and shooting short videos and reels for social media, the department said.

The HR&CE said these activities affected the spiritual atmosphere of temples and caused inconvenience to other devotees.

The minister also said mobile phones were already prohibited at several major temples, including those in Palani, Tiruchendur, Madurai and Rameswaram.

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How the phone deposit system will work

Devotees with smartphones must deposit them at counters at the 52 temples and pay ₹5 per phone. They will get a token or receipt, which must be shown to collect the phone later. Staff will verify the phone number and other details before returning it.

At Kanchipuram’s Devarajaswamy-Athi Varadar Temple, staff are also recording the devotee’s photo, phone model and number. Similar counters have been set up at temples including Arunachaleshwarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.

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Why is there a ₹ 5 charge?

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The HR&CE Department has clarified that the ₹5 fee is not being collected as a source of revenue.

S Ramesh said the money would be used to meet expenses associated with running the phone-deposit system, including the appointment of separate personnel at the 52 temples and expenditure on security lockers and other infrastructure, The Hindu reported.

Temple staff concerned about handling phones

Temple staff have also raised concerns about handling and safely storing so many smartphones. A temple employee said that this could add to their responsibility and stress, according to the report.

“We would have to carry the responsibility and the resultant stress. Mobiles are not like footwear. Sometimes, even footwear gets mixed up, especially during festivals,” he was quoted as saying.

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An official said some devotees initially objected to the restriction. Temple authorities were explaining that phones without cameras are allowed and expected devotees to gradually adjust to the new rule.