Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced major policy decisions regarding a further hike in Aavin milk procurement price for dairy farmers, and also unveiled a multi-crore infrastructure push spanning power, semiconductors, and logistics. TN CM Vijay announces further hike in milk procurement prices, unveils multi-cr infra push

Announcing further increase in the Aavin-milk procurement prices, aimed at providing a crucial relief for the dairy farmers across the state, he said the state government has approved a ₹3 per litre increase in the milk procurement price, raising it from ₹41 to ₹44 per litre.

The announcement on enhancing the procurement prices comes closely on the heels of an earlier hike announced on August 19 in the Assembly, that had raised the price from ₹38 to ₹41.

He said the decision to address dairy farmers' growing concerns over rising cattle feed costs and maintenance expenses would entail the state government an additional financial outlay of ₹60 crore monthly, translating to an annual expenditure of ₹720 crore.

Apart from the relief to boost rural economy, Vijay unveiled major multi-crore infrastructure push spanning power, semiconductors, and logistics across the state.

Unveiling major investments to boost the state's power grid, manufacturing base, and tech ecosystem, he said ₹33,066 crore has been earmarked for the Tamil Nadu Transmission Improvement Scheme to set up 196 new substations and lay 15,000 km of power lines.

A 1,600 MW Super Critical Thermal Power Station will be set up in Tuticorin through Public-Private Partnership model, involving an investment of ₹20,800 crore, he said.

On combating urban flood resilience and high load demands, the CM said Chennai's distribution network will receive upgrades worth ₹1,762 crore.

A Semiconductor and Electronics Manufacturing Park will be set up at Maduramangalam in Kanchipuram district at a cost of ₹175 crore. Further, Coimbatore is slated to get a ₹400-crore FinTech Hub to accelerate digital financial services.

CM Vijay also announced plans to establish a multi-modal logistics hub in Tiruchirapalli region to strengthen industrial supply chains.

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