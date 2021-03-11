Home / India News / Smog engulfs Rourkela; schools, colleges, polluting industries’ closure sought
india news

Smog engulfs Rourkela; schools, colleges, polluting industries’ closure sought

The pollution control board has advised certain emergency measures including closure of schools and colleges.
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:34 AM IST
The level of PM 10 and PM 2.5 in the Rourkela atmosphere on March 8 was 5 times more than the desired levels. Representative Photo (Amal KS/HT photo)

Odisha pollution control board on Wednesday suggested closing down industries causing air pollution in the steel city of Rourkela apart from suspending operation of heavy diesel vehicles, construction works & burning of wastes as a cloud of smog enveloped the city.

Since Sunday, Rourkela has been witnessing a layer of smog floating over the city, reducing visibility. People experienced a burning sensation while breathing, when outside their homes. The situation is so severe that the Sundargarh district administration asked people to keep using anti-pollution masks and avoid unnecessary outings till the situation improved.

OSPCB regional officer in Rourkela, PK Mohapatra said based on the reading of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Rourkela, the pollution control board has advised certain emergency measures including closure of schools and colleges.

Also Read: Odisha claims Similipal fire under control, deploys special fire fighting squads

"The level of PM 10 and PM 2.5 in the Rourkela atmosphere on March 8 was 5 times more than the desired levels. We are still monitoring the situation and measuring the level of the particulate matter regularly. The rise in pollution level was due to lack of wind movement and cloudy sky. As a matter of precaution, we have advised the district administration to stop construction activities and shut down some industries which are probably adding to the pollution," said Mohapatra. High PM2.5 and PM10 levels can potentially impair lung function.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

Though the condition improved a little bit on Wednesday, students said they faced a burning sensation in the nose and eyes while travelling to the college. The heavy smog also reduced visibility during driving.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha news air pollution
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP