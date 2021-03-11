Smog engulfs Rourkela; schools, colleges, polluting industries’ closure sought

Odisha pollution control board on Wednesday suggested closing down industries causing air pollution in the steel city of Rourkela apart from suspending operation of heavy diesel vehicles, construction works & burning of wastes as a cloud of smog enveloped the city.

Since Sunday, Rourkela has been witnessing a layer of smog floating over the city, reducing visibility. People experienced a burning sensation while breathing, when outside their homes. The situation is so severe that the Sundargarh district administration asked people to keep using anti-pollution masks and avoid unnecessary outings till the situation improved.

OSPCB regional officer in Rourkela, PK Mohapatra said based on the reading of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Rourkela, the pollution control board has advised certain emergency measures including closure of schools and colleges.

"The level of PM 10 and PM 2.5 in the Rourkela atmosphere on March 8 was 5 times more than the desired levels. We are still monitoring the situation and measuring the level of the particulate matter regularly. The rise in pollution level was due to lack of wind movement and cloudy sky. As a matter of precaution, we have advised the district administration to stop construction activities and shut down some industries which are probably adding to the pollution," said Mohapatra. High PM2.5 and PM10 levels can potentially impair lung function.

Though the condition improved a little bit on Wednesday, students said they faced a burning sensation in the nose and eyes while travelling to the college. The heavy smog also reduced visibility during driving.