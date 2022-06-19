Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid, skips bypoll campaign in Delhi

Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani on Sunday said she had tested positive for coronavirus. The BJP leader also apologised to citizens for “not being able to attend” a programme in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar ahead of the bypoll.

She further appealed to people to vote for BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia and make “Delhi BJP win”.

“I apologize to the citizens for not being able to attend the program organized in Rajendra Nagar, because my corona report has come positive. I appeal to the people of Rajendra Nagar to vote for @rajeshbhatiabjp ji and make @BJP4Delhiwin,” Smriti Irani tweeted.

The Union minister had previously been infected with Covid-19 in 2020.

The voting for the Rajinder Nagar bypoll will be held on June 23 and the rest will be declared on June 26. The BJP has fielded former councillor Bhatia, while the Congress has fielded former councilor Prem Lata. The AAP will be represented by MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

The Rajinder Nagar seat became vacant after the sitting AAP legislator Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, after the party’s resounding win in the agrarian state.

The country has been witnessing a surge in the daily Covid-19 cases. However, on Sunday, the country's virus tally saw a marginal fall as compared to the day before with 12,899 infections in the last 24 hours.

