SN Shrivastava appointed Delhi police commissioner, succeeds Amulya Patnaik amid violence criticism

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 11:28 IST

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SN Shrivastava was appointed as the next commissioner of Delhi Police on Friday, days after he was brought in as the special commissioner of police for law and order amid violence in the city.

Shrivastava will take over as the new Delhi Police chief on Sunday, a day after the current commissioner Amulya Patnaik retires.

The Union ministry of home affairs cleared the post for the 1985 batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre officer.

The government has brought SN Shrivastava to Delhi Police from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), where he was posted as special director-general.

Shrivastava has experience of working in different units in Delhi Police over the years including Special Cell and leading investigations against Indian Mujahideen apart from successful tenure in the traffic police and several districts.

Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on Sunday after violence between anti- and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control. The violence has claimed the lives of 38 people so far.

Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at local residents and police personnel.