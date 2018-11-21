Snags on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line delays trains, draws tirades on Twitter

Services on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, connecting Noida and Vaishali to Dwarka in west Delhi, were affected Tuesday night, drawing angry tweets from passengers complaining of sluggishly moving trains and long halts at every station.

“Don’t know what is wrong with metro. We are at Laxmi Nagar from last one hour due to technical issues. This is ongoing issue and passengers are suffering a lot,” said Dilip Kumar Tiwari on Twitter.

“One of the longest journey of metro...blue line stopping at every station for 10 minutes...why u guys running faulty trains on a faulty system...who is responsible...it’s the people who suffer. Journey of 45 minutes took 1.5hrs,” tweeted Mandeep Singh Bawa.

Another Twitter user Ved Prakash Pati asked: “What’s the problem #DelhiMetro ? Has taken 45 mins to reach Mayur Vihar Extension from Noida !! Why this sluggishness during late evening hours? There’s a reason people take the metro and you are beating that purpose. Buck up. Will you?”

Some users complained the delay had made them miss other connections.

“Disgusting and frustrating DMRC blue line ...its been more than 30 minutes I am still at Yamuna Bank and IP..what is going on .. I have to board a train from Old delhi station but now i will not trust metro for any important work,” posted Deepak Gupta. He also tagged Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the tweet.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation later said that there had been problems in the stretch but claimed it had been resolved soon.

“Metro services on the Blue line were impacted for some time at around 10 pm due to a signaling issue. The same has sorted and the services are being gradually restored,” it said in a statement.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 00:07 IST