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Snakebite toll in Kerala rises to seven; 2 women die in Kannur, Idukki

Snakebite toll in Kerala rises to seven; 2 women die in Kannur, Idukki

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 03:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Kannur/Idukki , Two elderly women died due to snakebite in Kannur and Idukki on Sunday.

Snakebite toll in Kerala rises to seven; 2 women die in Kannur, Idukki

In the first case, the deceased was identified as Nafeesa , a native of Muthkuda near Thaliparamba.

She was undergoing treatment at a hospital after being bitten by a venomous snake at her house on Friday.

According to police, Nafeesa was found lying unconscious at her house around 11 am and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

It was later confirmed at the hospital that she had suffered a snakebite.

Police said she was administered anti-venom and remained on ventilator support, but died at the hospital on Sunday morning.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Doctors suspect that Nafeesa was bitten by a venomous common krait.

Later in the afternoon, a 75-year-old woman died after being bitten by a snake near her house at Kanjar in Idukki district, police said.

She was admitted to a nearby hospital.

In another incident, a youth was admitted to the hospital after being bitten by a snake at Ramankulangara in Kollam district on Sunday.

Similarly, a person was admitted to the hospital after being bitten by a snake at his house in Murani, near Mallappally, in Pathanamthitta district, on Sunday afternoon.

With temperatures soaring, experts have warned that snakes may venture into houses in search of shade, cooler environments and rodents.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday announced that the state government will bear the expenses of 10-year-old Anosh, who is undergoing treatment after being bitten by a snake at his house in Kodaly in Thrissur district last week.

Anosh's brother Aljo had died following the snakebite.

Anosh and Aljo were sleeping on the floor of their house when they were bitten by a common krait on April 19.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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