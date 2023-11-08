Snakes rescued from Elvish Yadav's aides have venom glands, teeth missing: Report

The nine snakes recovered from the decoy party brought by five men who claimed to be YouTuber Elvish Yadav's aides had their venom glands removed, an investigation by the veterinary department of the government claimed. Eight of the nine snakes had their teeth missing, the probe found out as Noida Police on Tuesday night interrogated Elvish Yadav in connection with the case. The veterinary report will be placed in the court. The nine snaked have been released in Surajpur Wetlands after obtaining permission from the court.

Elvish Yadav was questioned in the snake venom case on Tuesday past midnight and has been called on Wednesday again.

Elvish Yadav was sent a notice by the Noida Police on Tuesday asking him to join the probe as he was named an accused in the FIR. Elvish reached the police station past midnight and then left at 2am. Police said Elvish will be called again.

Five people were arrested from a banquet hall in Sector 51 on November 3 with and nine snakes, including five cobras, and 20 ml of suspected snake venom. They were contacted by the staff of People for Animals, Maneka Gandhi's NGO and were asked to supply snake venom to a party. The complainants said they got the contact of these people from Elvish Yadav. However, Elvish was not present at the party and denied all allegations of using snake venom at rave parties.

During the questioning, Elvish Yadav was asked about his connection with the five men and the details of his social media post with snakes.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar earlier said that he had no influence on the case and Elvish Yadav would be punished if he was at fault.

