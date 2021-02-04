Snow disrupts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Traffic movement on 270-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway - the only all weather surface link with Kashmir, was briefly disrupted Thursday morning due to snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel in Ramban district, the traffic police said.

However, after brief disruption due to snowfall and consequent slippery road condition, Srinagar-bound light motor vehicles from Nagrota in Jammu district were allowed to proceed at 11 am.

According to the latest advisory issued by the traffic police, there will be no traffic movement on Fridays when road maintenance work will take place. Road maintenance work earlier used to be carried out on Thursdays.

“No vehicle will be allowed to move between Jammu and Srinagar especially between Nashri and Banihal on Friday,” said a traffic police officer.

Last month, the highway was closed for several days at different times because of heavy snowfall and the collapse of a retaining wall of a bridge. The longest blockage lasted a week from January 2 to January 9.