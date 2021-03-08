Home / India News / Snowfall and rains bring down Kashmir temperature
india news

Snowfall and rains bring down Kashmir temperature

Another spell of scattered to widespread rain with thunderstorm and snowfall is most likely during March 11-13th, as per the weather department.
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Men row their makeshift raft made of plastic pipes on the Dal Lake.(AP)

Upper reaches of Kashmir valley received yet another snowfall, while rains lashed across the division, bringing down the temperature in line with the prediction of the weather department for two spells of wet weather in Jammu and & Kashmir till next Saturday including fresh snowfall in the upper reaches.

Since Monday morning, while the plains are witnessing rainfall, upper reaches of Kashmir, including the tourist resort of Gulmarg is observing fresh snowfall. The snow fall has been observed in Machil and Gurez Valleys also. "We are witnessing fresh snowfall from early morning. So far 5 to 6 inches of snow had got accumulated in Machil," said a senior government officer at Machil in Kupwara district.

On Sunday mild rains had drenched various parts of the valley including Srinagar.

Director, regional meteorological centre (MeT), Sonam Lotus said that intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall on higher reaches was most likely to occur from Saturday night till March 8 at most places in the J&K.

“Thereafter, another spell of scattered to widespread rain with thunderstorm and snowfall is most likely during March 11-13th with occasional breaks in-between,” he said.

Also Read: BJP resolves to form next govt in J-K on its own

The precipitation may disrupt Banihal-Ramban and Zojila highways due to landslides and snowfall.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar on Sunday night was 4.8 degrees Celsius. In Pahalgam and Gulmarg, the mercury plunged to 1.1 degrees and minus 1.7 degrees Celsius respectively.In the union territory of Ladakh, minimum temperature in Leh during night was recorded as minus 5.6 degrees.

