BJP resolves to form next govt in J-K on its own

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir unit concluded its two-day state working committee at Spiritual Growth Center in Katra with the adoption of its resolution.

BJP national general secretary and J-K Prabhari Tarun Chugh, J-K BJP President Ravinder Raina, BJP Seh-Prabhari Ashish Sood, national secretary Dr Narinder Singh, former state presidents Dr Nirmal Singh (former deputy CM), Shamsher Singh Manhas (former MP), Ashok Khajuria (former MLC), Jugal Kishore Sharma (MP) and Sat Sharma (former minister), general secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, among other senior party leaders, addressed the meeting.

Tarun Chugh, while addressing the meeting, said that in the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi the 'Make in India' mission has been launched on a global platform. He said that the age-old notion of India being a soft nation has been dealt away with and now India has the capability to reply to every misdeed with even greater force.

Also read: BJP plans new campaign to take on AAP after bypoll loss





Chugh said that now the global perception of India has transformed. Indians are looked at with respect all over the world as a result of the strong Indian brand developed by PM Modi. "With his strong leadership and innovative governance, India has now emerged as a global leader in these few years and we should be proud of this," he stressed.

"People from across the nation have an emotional bond with J-K and have sacrificed their precious lives for this region," Chugh said, adding that former CM Sheikh Abdullah ditched every other community of Jammu and Kashmir and now it is the time that the historical blunders are undone, the onus of which lies on the shoulders of BJP activists from J-K.

Ravinder Raina, in his presidential address, paid respect to all those who lost their lives in securing the nation and the society from external and internal threats. He also remembered those who lost their lives in combating the menace of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raina vehemently thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the effective management of Covid-19 and the emergence of India as a world leader in coming out of troubled times. He also appreciated the dedicated effort of BJP activists from J-K who risked their lives to help those in need.

Raina said, "the Modi government has strengthened the three-tier system of Panchayati Raj to give power to common masses". He thanked the residents of Jammu and Kashmir for enthusiastically participating in the DDC elections and bestowing the BJP with the title of the single largest party in the elections. "Only the BJP has ensured benefit to every single community of J-K," he said.

"Before going home from the working committee meet every BJP leader must pledge to form BJP's government and BJP's chief minister in J-K in the next assembly elections here," Raina said.

Earlier, newly elected DDC chairpersons and vice-chairpersons were felicitated on the occasion.