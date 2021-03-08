IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / BJP resolves to form next govt in J-K on its own
A Bharatiya Janta Party worker erecting BJP flags, in Jammu.(Nitin Kanotra/Hindustan Times)
A Bharatiya Janta Party worker erecting BJP flags, in Jammu.(Nitin Kanotra/Hindustan Times)
cities

BJP resolves to form next govt in J-K on its own

  • The party concluded its two-day Working Committee meeting at Katra on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:29 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir unit concluded its two-day state working committee at Spiritual Growth Center in Katra with the adoption of its resolution.

BJP national general secretary and J-K Prabhari Tarun Chugh, J-K BJP President Ravinder Raina, BJP Seh-Prabhari Ashish Sood, national secretary Dr Narinder Singh, former state presidents Dr Nirmal Singh (former deputy CM), Shamsher Singh Manhas (former MP), Ashok Khajuria (former MLC), Jugal Kishore Sharma (MP) and Sat Sharma (former minister), general secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, among other senior party leaders, addressed the meeting.

Tarun Chugh, while addressing the meeting, said that in the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi the 'Make in India' mission has been launched on a global platform. He said that the age-old notion of India being a soft nation has been dealt away with and now India has the capability to reply to every misdeed with even greater force.

Also read: BJP plans new campaign to take on AAP after bypoll loss


Chugh said that now the global perception of India has transformed. Indians are looked at with respect all over the world as a result of the strong Indian brand developed by PM Modi. "With his strong leadership and innovative governance, India has now emerged as a global leader in these few years and we should be proud of this," he stressed.

"People from across the nation have an emotional bond with J-K and have sacrificed their precious lives for this region," Chugh said, adding that former CM Sheikh Abdullah ditched every other community of Jammu and Kashmir and now it is the time that the historical blunders are undone, the onus of which lies on the shoulders of BJP activists from J-K.

Ravinder Raina, in his presidential address, paid respect to all those who lost their lives in securing the nation and the society from external and internal threats. He also remembered those who lost their lives in combating the menace of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raina vehemently thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the effective management of Covid-19 and the emergence of India as a world leader in coming out of troubled times. He also appreciated the dedicated effort of BJP activists from J-K who risked their lives to help those in need.

Raina said, "the Modi government has strengthened the three-tier system of Panchayati Raj to give power to common masses". He thanked the residents of Jammu and Kashmir for enthusiastically participating in the DDC elections and bestowing the BJP with the title of the single largest party in the elections. "Only the BJP has ensured benefit to every single community of J-K," he said.

"Before going home from the working committee meet every BJP leader must pledge to form BJP's government and BJP's chief minister in J-K in the next assembly elections here," Raina said.

Earlier, newly elected DDC chairpersons and vice-chairpersons were felicitated on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir news bjp
Close
Rao, arrested in 2018, was admitted to the medical facility in November last year due to ill health.
Rao, arrested in 2018, was admitted to the medical facility in November last year due to ill health.
mumbai news

Varavara Rao goes home on bail after release from hospital

By HT Correspondent | Agencies, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:00 AM IST
  • The 82-year-old activist, who was granted interim bail for six months on medical grounds by the Bombay high court on February 22, was discharged from the private hospital late Saturday night, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The list is topped by Odisha, which has 23 contaminated sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh, with 21 such sites in the state and Delhi, which has 11.
The list is topped by Odisha, which has 23 contaminated sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh, with 21 such sites in the state and Delhi, which has 11.
delhi news

Delhi among top 3 states with most ‘contaminated sites’

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:47 AM IST
  • The CPCB report released on Sunday said that there are over 112 sites in India that are contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to official data, nearly 5,700 Rohingya immigrants were settled in and around Jammu.(AP)
According to official data, nearly 5,700 Rohingya immigrants were settled in and around Jammu.(AP)
cities

'Don’t have much choice’: Rohingya face deportation

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:42 AM IST
  • Several thousand Muslim Rohingya immigrants, fleeing Myanmar to escape persecution, have been staying in the Union Territory for years now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
260 patients were reported as recovered on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 628,377 at a recovery rate of 98.01 per cent, according to data.(ANI)
260 patients were reported as recovered on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 628,377 at a recovery rate of 98.01 per cent, according to data.(ANI)
delhi news

Pandemic phase of Covid-19 is over: Jain

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:35 AM IST
  • An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The AAP is in charge of Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls in 2022.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
The AAP is in charge of Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls in 2022.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

AAP smells a scam in Rani Jhansi flyover delay; baseless, charge, says BJP

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:32 AM IST
  • The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and hit back, saying that the AAP should answer why the construction of the Signature bridge in north-east Delhi faced delays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the 2021-22 budget, the government is likely to further increase the total outlay, said the senior government official.(AFP)
In the 2021-22 budget, the government is likely to further increase the total outlay, said the senior government official.(AFP)
delhi news

Shots will stay free at all Delhi govt hospitals

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:29 AM IST
  • Appropriate allocation of funds in this regard will be made in the upcoming Delhi budget that is likely to be presented this week, he added .
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Bharatiya Janta Party worker erecting BJP flags, in Jammu.(Nitin Kanotra/Hindustan Times)
A Bharatiya Janta Party worker erecting BJP flags, in Jammu.(Nitin Kanotra/Hindustan Times)
cities

BJP resolves to form next govt in J-K on its own

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:29 AM IST
  • The party concluded its two-day Working Committee meeting at Katra on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soon, Vats, a mechanical engineer by training, got down to the drawing board.
Soon, Vats, a mechanical engineer by training, got down to the drawing board.
delhi news

Indian water gun manufacturers giving China a run for its money

By Manoj Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:23 AM IST
  • In February that year, just before Holi, he went back to the Sadar Bazar trader with the water gun he had produced and also the Chinese one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK chief MK Stalin. (File photo)
DMK chief MK Stalin. (File photo)
cities

Stalin gives 25 seats to Cong; promises 10 lakh jobs a year and 20 lakh houses

By Divya Chandrababu, Trichy
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:24 AM IST
  • “We aim to lift 10 million people from poverty and increase per capita income by four-lakh rupees every year,” Stalin said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On several occasions last year and earlier this year, Chadha blamed the Haryana government for the increasing levels of ammonia in Delhi’s water, which led to the water treatment plants being forced to operate with reduced capacity and hitting water supply to several areas in the national capital.(ANI)
On several occasions last year and earlier this year, Chadha blamed the Haryana government for the increasing levels of ammonia in Delhi’s water, which led to the water treatment plants being forced to operate with reduced capacity and hitting water supply to several areas in the national capital.(ANI)
cities

Haryana curtailing Delhi’s water supply, says Chadha

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:15 AM IST
  • This is not the first time that Delhi has been caught in a face-off with the Haryana government on Delhi’s share of water supply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
They said with the onset of summer, the department is also working on increasing the availability of water through natural channels in the Ridge for animals.
They said with the onset of summer, the department is also working on increasing the availability of water through natural channels in the Ridge for animals.
delhi news

Animal-friendly Ridge with no barbed fences

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:11 AM IST
  • Experts said such initiatives will ensure that the only continuous green space in the national capital is preserved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine of these women, who delivered their babies in the police vehicles, have been invited to attend an event to celebrate International Women’s Day at the police headquarters on Monday.(Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
Nine of these women, who delivered their babies in the police vehicles, have been invited to attend an event to celebrate International Women’s Day at the police headquarters on Monday.(Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
delhi news

9 who delivered babies in PCR vans to attend Women’s Day at Delhi police HQ

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:08 AM IST
  • A host of functions to honour women have also been scheduled at different police stations and DCP offices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Municipal polls are scheduled to be held in Delhi next year. In the bypolls to five wards, results of which were announced on March 2, the BJP could not manage to win a single seat.
Municipal polls are scheduled to be held in Delhi next year. In the bypolls to five wards, results of which were announced on March 2, the BJP could not manage to win a single seat.
delhi news

BJP plans new campaign to take on AAP after bypoll loss

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:00 AM IST
  • Adesh Gupta has also started ‘mandal pravas’ (stay in each municipal wards) to connect with the party workers and supporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Through Saturday-Sunday night, DMRC managing director, Mangu Singh inspected the revamped stations and also assessed the progress of work in other stations.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Through Saturday-Sunday night, DMRC managing director, Mangu Singh inspected the revamped stations and also assessed the progress of work in other stations.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
delhi news

Stations on Metro’s Red line revamped

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:57 AM IST
  • As part of the revamp, new CCTV cameras, with better technology for improved clarity, additional escalators, bird spikes to prevent tripping of the overhead electrification (OHE) due to bird menace, were also installed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DSGMC members said patients will only have to get necessary documents. A team of specialists will monitor the patients at the facility.
DSGMC members said patients will only have to get necessary documents. A team of specialists will monitor the patients at the facility.
delhi news

Gurdwara body starts dialysis hub

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:50 AM IST
  • The Panth Ratan Baba Harban Singh Ji Dialysis block in Bala Sahib hospital complex started treating patients from Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP