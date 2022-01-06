Snowfall in J&K: IMD issues avalanche warning, asks people to take precaution

The weather department in Jammu and Kashmir issued an avalanche warning after “moderate to heavy snowfall” in the region. The snowfall, which started on Wednesday, is expected to continue till January 8, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The higher reaches of J&K have received moderate to heavy snowfall and have become vulnerable to avalanches,” the MeT department said in its advisory.

“People residing in these areas are requested to take precautions and avoid venturing out in the avalanche prone areas,” it further said.

Heavy rainfall in plains and snowfall in upper reaches have intensified cold wave conditions across Jammu region and thrown normal life out of gear.

Traffic movement on 278-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway has also been suspended. There were reports of shooting stones and mudslides from the hills overlooking the highway from various places, including Karol, Samroli, Digdole and Ramsu.

A 29-year-old man died and another person was injured on Wednesday when a boulder from a hillock hit their car on the national highway near Ramban, prompting the authorities to suspend the traffic on the strategic road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to inclement weather the pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine was also suspended will Thursday morning.

The moderate snowfall also led to reduced visibility, and cancellation of 37 flights from Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday.

The flight cancellations led to chaotic scenes at the airport as hundreds of passengers were left stranded. They had come to Kashmir to celebrate New Year amid snowfall that took place around Christmas in most places in the Valley.

The IMD said in its forecast on Wednesday that the western disturbances are likely to leave the northern region of the country on January 8 or 9, leading to improvement of weather conditions.

“There is no other western disturbance from 9 January onwards in our monitoring. After that, the weather will improve," senior IMD Scientist RK Jenamani told news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}