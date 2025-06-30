‘So eerie’: BJP's Tejasvi Surya mocks Mallikarjun Kharge, says ‘Congress high command is like a ghost’

After Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that any decision regarding a change in the Karnataka chief ministership lies with the party's "high command," which BJP MP Tejasvi Surya termed as a "ghost". Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said that the Congress high command is like a ghost, 'unseen, unheard, but always felt'.(PTI)

Kharge's remark came amid the ongoing speculation within the Congress's Karnataka unit. “See, that is in the hands of the high command. Nobody can say here what is going on in the high command. This is left to the high command, and the high command has got power to take further action," he told reporters.

The Congress chief also warned against creating unnecessary problems.

Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya reposted Kharge's remark and said, "The Congress High Command is like a ghost. It is unseen, unheard, but always felt."

He hit out at Kharge and said that despite being the Congress president, who was thought to be the high command of the party, the leader himself "whispers its name and says it's not him". "So eerie!" Surya quipped.

Rumours about a change in the Karnataka Congress were also fueled by MP Randeep Surjewala's visit to the state. On this, Kharge said, "Surjewala has come to the state. He will ask what's going on and gather information about what has happened. Based on that, we'll see what needs to be done next."

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, defended the party unit and said that Surjewala had come to strengthen the Congress organisation.

"He is coming to the state to strengthen the organisation. He will do his job. Our government will last for five years like a rock. We will come together," Siddaramaiah affirmed.

Standing hand-in-hand with his deputy, DK Shivakumar, at a press interaction in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah dismissed speculations of a rift within the state government. The CM also asserted that he and Shivakumar were on "good terms".

The Congress government has been in power in Karnataka since 2023.