‘In the hands of high command’: What Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Karnataka chief minister buzz

Amid open speculation within the Karnataka Congress over a possible change in the chief ministership, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that such decisions rest solely with the party high command and warned against creating “unnecessary complications.” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says only high command will decide on Karnataka CM change.(PTI File)

Kharge was responding to questions from the media regarding claims made by some Congress leaders in the state, suggesting a change in the chief minister’s post could take place in October.

“See, that is in the hands of the high command. Nobody can say here what is going on in the high command. This is left to the high command, and the high command has got power to take further action. But unnecessarily, one should not create problem,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

In 2023, when the Congress returned to power in Karnataka, speculation was rife that chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar would share the top post in a rotational arrangement of 2.5 years each, an arrangement the party has neither confirmed nor denied to date.

Siddaramaiah currently serves as chief minister, with Shivakumar as his deputy.

‘CM for full five years’: Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra dismisses leadership change buzz

Earlier on Saturday, chief minister Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah firmly dismissed rumours of a leadership change, saying that his father would serve the full five-year term as chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, Yathindra said that Siddaramaiah continues to enjoy the firm support of both the Congress high command and the party’s MLAs.

“The government is functioning without any hurdles. The high command has not spoken about any change in leadership, nor have they given any indication of it. My father will remain chief minister for the full five years,” he said.

His comments came in response to recent remarks by Cooperation minister KN Rajanna, who claimed a possible change in leadership in September, citing the existence of “multiple power centres” within the Congress government.

Yathindra, however, dismissed the speculation and said only Rajanna could explain the intent behind his statement.