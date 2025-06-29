‘My father will be CM till 2028’: Siddaramaiah’s son denies any rift in Karnataka Congress

Amid swirling speculation over a potential leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Saturday firmly dismissed such rumours, asserting that his father will serve out the full five-year term. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters, Yathindra made it clear that Siddaramaiah continues to enjoy the unwavering backing of both the Congress high command and the party’s MLAs. “The government is functioning without any hurdles. The high command has not spoken about any change in leadership, nor have they given any indication of it. My father will remain chief minister for the full five years,” he said.

His remarks come in response to recent comments by Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna, who claimed a change in leadership might occur in September due to what he described as the presence of “multiple power centres” in the Congress government. Yathindra, however, brushed aside the statement, saying only Rajanna could clarify the intent behind his comments.

He also recalled that such chatter isn’t new. “Right from the beginning, there have been rumours — first, that my father would be removed within six months of taking office, then after the MUDA case. But nothing has come of it,” Yathindra said, noting that these speculations have been a recurring theme since the Congress formed the government.

Calling it a common feature in politics, Yathindra said some internal factions within the party may be behind the repeated talk of leadership change, as they may want their own leaders to rise to the top post. “Such groups will continue to circulate these stories, but the fact remains that the high command has consistently supported this government, and the MLAs are solidly behind my father,” he reiterated.

(With agency inputs)