No internal dispute in party, says CM

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed reports of internal rift within the ruling Congress and sought to downplay his cabinet colleague KN Rajanna’s remarks indicating a possible leadership change in the state. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (X-CMofKarnataka)

It came a day after cooperation minister Rajanna said there will be a political development in the state after September and that there were many power centres in the Karnataka Congress.

“There is no internal dispute in the party. Minister Rajanna said that there may be developments in state politics. He did not say that such and such things will happen. It would be better to ignore his statement,” Siddaramaiah told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

When asked further about Rajanna’s remarks, which were perceived as speculation of a possible leadership change, Siddaramaiah downplayed his colleague’s statement, saying: “Did he say there will be a change in the chair?”

Rajanna, considered close to Siddaramaiah, on Thursday told reporters that the Congress in Karnataka now has “too many power centres” compared to the earlier party-led government during 2013-2018 when there was just one.

“During 2013-18 there was only one power centre. Now there are many, so there is more hustle and bustle. Keeping this in mind, he [Siddaramaiah] must manage the government and party as well,” Rajanna said.

When asked whether Siddaramaiah might be replaced, Rajanna said, “It may or may not happen.”

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who has long been seen a strong contender for the CM’s post, refrained from commenting on Rajanna’s remarks. “I have to speak to him. I don’t know what that is about,” Shivakumar said. On a question on Rajanna’s statement that there are many power centres in Congress in Karnataka, he said: “You should ask him.”

Rajanna has also hinted at his political aspirations, claiming he remained a contender for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president’s post, currently held by Shivakumar, adding he was prepared to resign as minister if offered the role.

Adding to the chorus, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said he didn’t foresee a major political shake-up but acknowledged that minor changes could be on the cards. “I don’t feel that way. I don’t see big changes, but there may be changes,” he said. On a cabinet reshuffle, he remarked, “There may be some changes, but not big changes.”

The state Congress leadership, however, moved quickly to douse the controversy. Home Minister G Parameshwara categorically rejected any suggestions of a leadership crisis. “The Chief Minister hasn’t lost grip. Isn’t the work happening? If there are any small lapses, it’ll be rectified,” he said, adding, “There are no multiple power centres. There’s just one. No other person has the kind of experience the Chief Minister has.”

On Rajanna’s motivation for making such comments, Parameshwara said, “I don’t know what info Rajanna has. He must have some information, or else why would he speak like that? As far as I know, there’s no change in the cabinet. I don’t have an intelligence bureau with me.”

Siddaramaiah, when pressed again about Rajanna’s remarks, reiterated his position, asking reporters, “Did he say there will be a change in the chair?”

The episode has brought back memories of an earlier controversy involving Rajanna, who earlier this year alleged that around 48 political leaders, including senior figures across party lines, had fallen victim to a honey-trap scandal. He had demanded a high-level probe, stating that the issue was not limited to a particular party.