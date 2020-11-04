‘So much for the crores’, Tharoor, Omar Abdullah slam ‘Namo bromance’ after Donald Trump Jr’s map fiasco

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 08:31 IST

US President’s son, Donald Trump junior, stirred a controversy on Tuesday after he tweeted a world map painted in red and blue. Red is the colour associated with the Republicans while blue stands for the Democrats. “Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction,” he had tweeted just ahead of the closing day.

The map showed India with wrong border and painted in the colour of blue — along with China, Liberia and Mexico. The projected Democrat population in India however excludes Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, evoking sharp criticism by Indian politicians.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bonhomie with US incumbent President Donald Trump, who has recently termed India ‘filthy’ as far as India’s climate is concerned, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor referred to the Howdy, Modi and Namaste Trump events. “The price of Namo’s bromance: Kashmir & the NorthEast cut off from the rest of India, &the whole “filthy” place relegated by Don Jr to the realm of hostiles, along with China&Mexico. So much for the crores spent on obsequious serenading stadium events!” Tharoor tweeted.

“So much for the friendship with Trump Senior. Junior has placed India firmly with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris though interestingly Jr. believes J&K & the NorthEast go against the rest of India and will vote Trump. Someone needs to take his colouring pencils away,” J&K former chief minister, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.