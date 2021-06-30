Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Social Media Day 2021: Know history and significance

World Social Media day was first celebrated by Mashable on June 30, 2010.

Every year June 30 is celebrated as World Social Media day to highlight how it has emerged as a key tool for communication. From connecting people from all corners of the world to helping influencers grow their brand and assisting journalists to cover important news events, social media has become a game changer. It has made it possible to connect people from every corner of the world and bring them just a click apart.

As social media has grown in popularity, so has the scrutiny that the platforms come under. With controversies surrounding their use of data, impact on mental health, hate speech, election results and fake news, the social media platforms are under more pressure to be transparent with what goes on behind the scenes.

History of Social Media Day:

World Social Media day was first celebrated by Mashable on June 30, 2010 to focus on the impact of social media and its role in global communication. Mashable is known to use social media to connect various cultures, movements, and fandoms. The first social media platform--Sixdegrees was launched in 1997 and was founded by Andrew Weinreich. The website permitted users to list their friends and family members and had various interesting features like bulletin boards, school affiliations and profiles.

Initially, Friendster, MySpace and Facebook were used by people to communicate and interact. But now, platforms like Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat are also widely used.

Significance of Social Media Day:

-Social Media Day is celebrated across the world to highlight the importance of social media platforms and how they have impacted our day to lives.

-One can connect with a person sitting thousands of miles away on a messaging service app.

-It helps people with building relationships and connecting with customers to promote and advertise brands.

- Social media helps people to understand and communicate in an enhanced way.

