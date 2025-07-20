Social media handle linked to TRF issues warning to J&K leader Bilal Lone

Kashmir Fight, a notorious social media handle linked to proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), has issued a warning to former separatist leader Bilal Gani Lone who recently announced his decision to shun separatist politics and enter the mainstream. Bilal Gani Lone, senior politician and son of J&K People's Conference founder Abdul Gani Lone(PTI)

In a social media post, the Kashmir Fight said the pronouncement by the "puppet Bilal Lone merely unveils the authentic self he has clandestinely concealed for numerous years".

Lone, in an exclusive interview to PTI, has held the Hurriyat Conference responsible for its own "irrelevance", calling the separatist conglomerate "non-functional", while also slamming Pakistan for creating a "mess" and "fissures" in Jammu and Kashmir.

The comments of Lone on Saturday marked a significant departure from traditional separatist rhetoric, acknowledging that both the Hurriyat and Pakistan had "faltered" on opportunities to bring progress to the region.

The next generation is the primary motivation for Lone's shift to mainstream politics, as he urged the younger generation to accept the reality that India is "too big a power" to fight and advised them not to see the country through the lens of political parties but to "see India as India" to find a space for themselves within the country.

Accusing Lone and his family of acting as "pawns for Delhi", the post asked those siding with "such clowns should introspect, mend their ways, and apologise to Kashmiris for supporting such touts and traitors".

The US State Department recently announced adding the TRF as a "designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)" and cited its claim taking responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.