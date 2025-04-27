Social media influencer slaps man for inappropriately touching her while filming video

A social media influencer was seen getting touched inappropriately while shooting a video on a staircase, following which the woman took the matter into her own hands and slapped the man in return. The incident happened even while the social media influencer could be seen getting out of the man’s way so that he could have room to pass.(Instagram/ @i_mansi_21)

The content creator, Mansi Suravase, shared the video of the incident on Instagram.

In the video, she can be seen recording a video on the stairs seemingly of an apartment building. A man enters the frame and gets up the stairs, appearing to touch her on the arm while going past her. This happened even while she could be seen getting out of the man’s way so that he could have room to pass.

Mansi Suravase immediately turns back and confronts the man about his inappropriate behaviour. After a brief confrontation, the influencer went on to slap the man for his behaviour.

Viewer warning: The visuals and the language used can be disturbing for some

The video has been widely shared across social media platforms, garnering 1.8 million likes on Instagram alone. Almost 87 thousand people have given their views in the comments section of the video, with most netizens appreciating the influencer for standing up for herself against the inappropriate behaviour.

Also read: Doctor booked for throwing dog to death from second-floor of building

Family says man has mental health problems

Along with the video of the incident, Mansi Suravase also shared a note in the caption, detailing what happened when she confronted the man’s family with the video proof of his inappropriate behaviour. According to her, the family said that he had mental health issues.

"I was randomly recording my snap video, that too in my building, when this boy did this kind of thing. When we went to his house with the video proof, his family said that he has mental health issues. He might probably have a problem in his brain, but can he do anything? From which angle does he look like a mental patient? People judge by clothes. I was dressed appropriately this time, but still, he did this. Is this right? Shame on these kinds of people.. I am 10,000 percent sure even if I had worn a saree or a kurta, the same thing would have happened," she said in the caption of the video.