Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Social media must be used to wipe out negativity, spread awareness: UP CM
india news

Social media must be used to wipe out negativity, spread awareness: UP CM

Targeting people who show Uttar Pradesh in bad light, Adityanath further asserted that the opposition leaders, desperate to regain lost political ground, are solely engaged in political stunts to topple the efficient working of the government.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a workshop of Bharatiya Janata Party's IT and social media cell in Lucknow on Friday.(HT File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday slammed the opposition for spreading negativity, lies and hate on social media. The remarks were in reference to the opposition protest on various issues, which has led to suspension of business in Parliament's monsoon session.

Adityanath said that social media is a powerful tool which must be used to spread awareness and positivity rather than spreading fallacious information.

"Social media has become a powerful instrument of democracy. It must be used as a weapon to counter fake news and statements immediately in order to avoid conflicts that are made up to satisfy selfish motives," the chief minister said while addressing a workshop of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT and social media cell in state capital Lucknow on Friday.

Emphasising on the important role social media can play in good governance, the BJP leader said that it is the fastest growing form of media which is also the fourth pillar of a democratic nation. He said that social media should be used in a way to build a better interactive bridge between the government and the citizens.

Adityanath asked the party's social media team to highlight the achievements of the BJP-led government.

"Social media connects people at ground level. So, in order to spread awareness, videos of people who have availed benefits of government schemes must be uploaded to promote them further," he stated.

Targeting people who show Uttar Pradesh in bad light, Adityanath further asserted that the opposition leaders, desperate to regain lost political ground, are solely engaged in political stunts to topple the efficient working of the government instead of educating and making people aware of issues in reality.

"Those who are presenting themselves as 'well wishers' of farmers and are disturbing the peace of the nation must know that over 45 lakh sugarcane farmers in UP have been paid a record cane price payment of more than 1,40,000 crore," said the CM adding that, "We must work as a team and make people aware of our achievements through social media to put an end to fake statements."

Lashing out at the opposition for creating fake scenarios on social media, the chief minister asked people to be more alert and cautious of what they read and share.

Yogi also said that people should first check when they receive a news on social media before forwarding it to others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh yogi adityanath
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP