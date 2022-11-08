Soldier killed in Kashmir: 5 LeT terrorists named in charge sheet

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in connection with the killing of a soldier in Budgam earlier this year, a police spokesperson said.

Sameer Malla, a soldier of 5JAKLI, was killed after he was abducted from Lokipora Khag in Budgam in March this year.

A local LeT overground worker who is currently in jail and a foreign terrorist, who is still at large, are among those who have been named in the chargesheet, the spokesperson said.

Three others, including a LeT district commander, were killed in an encounter with security forces in April, the spokesperson added.

“They tortured him (Malla) in an orchard in Labran village and killed and buried his body in a ditch in nearby field,” the spokesperson said.